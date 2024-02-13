ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Leyland invests ₹537 cr. in U.K. subsidiary

February 13, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Optare, which is into the manufacture and sales of commercial vehicles, had reported a consolidated revenue of ₹230 crore for FY23. | Photo Credit: Company website

Ashok Leyland has made an additional investment of ₹537 crore in its U.K. subsidiary Optare PLC.

The investment is primarily to meet the capital expenditure, R&D and operational requirements of Optare PLC. and Switch Mobility, both in U.K. and India, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a regulatory filing.

Consequent to the allotment, the shareholding of ALL in Optare has increased to 92.59% from 92.19% with Hinduja Automotive Ltd., the promoter, holding 6.90%.

Optare, which is into the manufacture and sales of commercial vehicles, had reported a consolidated revenue of ₹230 crore for FY23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, ALL had announced that it would invest ₹1,200 crore in its electric vehicle arm Switch Mobility as equity through its holding company Optare PLC, in one or more tranches. On December 5, ALL had invested ₹663 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US