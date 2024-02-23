Ashok Leyland invests ₹25 cr. in associate TVS Trucks

February 23, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) on Friday said it had invested ₹25 crore in the newly- formed TVS Trucks and Buses Pvt. Ltd., taking its shareholding to 49.9% and thus, becoming an associate company.

TVS Trucks was formed on June 13, 2023 to strengthen ALL’s automotive-dealership business, said the commercial vehicle manufacturer in a regulatory filing.

TVS Trucks is a joint venture between ALL and TVS Mobility Pvt. Ltd., in which the parties hold equity stakes of 49.9% and 50.1% respectively.

Shares of ALL gained ₹0.95 or 0.55% to close at ₹174 on the BSE on Friday.

