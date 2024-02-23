GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashok Leyland invests ₹25 cr. in associate TVS Trucks

February 23, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) on Friday said it had invested ₹25 crore in the newly- formed TVS Trucks and Buses Pvt. Ltd., taking its shareholding to 49.9% and thus, becoming an associate company.

TVS Trucks was formed on June 13, 2023 to strengthen ALL’s automotive-dealership business, said the commercial vehicle manufacturer in a regulatory filing.

TVS Trucks is a joint venture between ALL and TVS Mobility Pvt. Ltd., in which the parties hold equity stakes of 49.9% and 50.1% respectively.

Shares of ALL gained ₹0.95 or 0.55% to close at ₹174 on the BSE on Friday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.