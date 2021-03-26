Ashok Leyland introducesfour-axle truck

Ashok Leyland Ltd., the flagship firm of the Hinduja Group, rolled out four-axle 8x2 dual-tyre lift axle (DTLA) truck built on AVTR modular truck platform. Called AVTR 4120, the new truck has a capacity of 40.5 tonne in gross vehicle weight (GVW) and offers an additional 5-tonne payload compared to standard 8x2 trucks, with a better total cost of operation, said the firm. It offers customer, the flexibility to operate at a large band of GVW from 28T to 40.5T. AVTR 4120 is available in 200 HP and 250 HP options and comes in cowl and three-cabin options. It comes bundled with digital solutions such as i-Alert (advanced telematics) and remote diagnostics and is supported by 24x7 customer assistance.