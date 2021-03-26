Business

Ashok Leyland introducesfour-axle truck

Ashok Leyland Ltd., the flagship firm of the Hinduja Group, rolled out four-axle 8x2 dual-tyre lift axle (DTLA) truck built on AVTR modular truck platform. Called AVTR 4120, the new truck has a capacity of 40.5 tonne in gross vehicle weight (GVW) and offers an additional 5-tonne payload compared to standard 8x2 trucks, with a better total cost of operation, said the firm. It offers customer, the flexibility to operate at a large band of GVW from 28T to 40.5T. AVTR 4120 is available in 200 HP and 250 HP options and comes in cowl and three-cabin options. It comes bundled with digital solutions such as i-Alert (advanced telematics) and remote diagnostics and is supported by 24x7 customer assistance.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2021 10:55:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ashok-leyland-introducesfour-axle-truck/article34172967.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY