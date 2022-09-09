Ashok Leyland inks pact with Libertine Holdings

Special Correspondent Chennai
September 09, 2022 19:54 IST

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Friday signed an MoU with U.K.-based Libertine Holdings plc., a developer of clean, highly efficient, and fuel-flexible linear generator technology, to evaluate the use of its technology platform for ALL’s commercial vehicle powertrains.

Founded in 2009, Libertine has developed a technology platform solution for powertrain original equipment manufacturers, enabling efficient and clean power generation from renewable fuels.

According to the pact, ALL will conduct due diligence on Libertine’s technology and explore the scope for linear generator product development and demonstration within its commercial vehicle portfolio, the CV manufacturer said in a statement.

“We are delighted to support Ashok Leyland’s evaluation of Libertine’s technology to accelerate the transition to electric propulsion in its commercial vehicle portfolio,” said Sam Cockerill, chief executive, Libertine.

