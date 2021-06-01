Ashok Leyland will work for 5-10 days in June

Chennai

01 June 2021 11:19 IST

Last month, Ashok Leyland had announced it has curtailed production at its manufacturing plants due to dip in demand

Due to the pandemic associated-lockdown Ashok Leyland Ltd. expects its plants to be operational in the month of June only for five to 10 days.

Earlier, the company had initimated about the closure of its plants during May 2021 due to COVID-19. The plants are still not fully operational due to lockdown that is ongoing in the states where our plants are located, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland expect the opening up announcements by the respective State governments in a phased manner, resulting in impact of its operations in the month of June 2021 also.

“You may kindly note that the demand scenario is still to pick up due to lock down. In view of the above, we expect that our plants will be operational only for 5-10 days, for the month of June 2021,” the company said.

