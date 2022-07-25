Business

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range, unveils two new tractors

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. has expanded the AVTR tractors range with the introduction of two tractors in the domestic market.

On Monday, ALL unveiled AVTR 4220 with 41.5T gross combination weight (GCW) and AVTR 4420 with 43.5T GCW in 4x2 tractor segment.

With this, ALL becomes the first Indian original equipment manufacturer to offer tractors with 41.5T and 43.5T GCW in two-axle configuration, it said in a statement.

“The high GCW of AVTR 4220 and 4420 tractors permits customers to carry denser loads, thus delivering superior fuel efficiency and better TCO advantage,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Head, MHCV.

