ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Leyland enters pact with IDBI Bank to offer financial solution to dealers

June 22, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ashok Leyland CFO Gopal Mahadevan (third from right) with the IDBI Bank officials at the time of signing MoU.

Ashok Leyland has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IDBI Bank Ltd. to offer customised financial solutions to its dealers.

The e-Supply Chain Financing solution will enable Ashok Leyland’s dealers to access working capital easily and quickly through an end-to-end digital process. It will eliminate the complexities and delays associated with traditional paper-based financing, empowering businesses to manage their cash flows more effectively and accelerate business growth, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

“Our digital channel finance tool e-Supply Chain Financing is designed to meet the working capital requirements of authorised dealers and traders of the corporates,” said IDBI Bank Deputy MD Suresh Khatanhar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through the e-SCF tool, our goal is to provide a seamless financial support to Ashok Leyland’s dealers, fostering growth and resilience in the entire supply chain. The bank endeavours to introduce similar innovative products and services in the future to cater to the growing needs of our clients,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US