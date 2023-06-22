HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashok Leyland enters pact with IDBI Bank to offer financial solution to dealers

June 22, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ashok Leyland CFO Gopal Mahadevan (third from right) with the IDBI Bank officials at the time of signing MoU.

Ashok Leyland CFO Gopal Mahadevan (third from right) with the IDBI Bank officials at the time of signing MoU.

Ashok Leyland has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IDBI Bank Ltd. to offer customised financial solutions to its dealers.

The e-Supply Chain Financing solution will enable Ashok Leyland’s dealers to access working capital easily and quickly through an end-to-end digital process. It will eliminate the complexities and delays associated with traditional paper-based financing, empowering businesses to manage their cash flows more effectively and accelerate business growth, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

“Our digital channel finance tool e-Supply Chain Financing is designed to meet the working capital requirements of authorised dealers and traders of the corporates,” said IDBI Bank Deputy MD Suresh Khatanhar.

“Through the e-SCF tool, our goal is to provide a seamless financial support to Ashok Leyland’s dealers, fostering growth and resilience in the entire supply chain. The bank endeavours to introduce similar innovative products and services in the future to cater to the growing needs of our clients,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.