Ashok Leyland delivers CNG Buses to Indigo

03 November 2021 19:58 IST

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. has delivered ten units of 12M ultra low floor BS VI CNG buses to IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) for operation at New Delhi Airport.

These CNG tarmac coaches come equipped with iGen6 BS VI technology with 216 hp “H” Series CNG engine that will deliver improved safety, comfort, and lower total cost of ownership, ALL said in a statement.

“These CNG buses with automatic transmission and full air suspension are a part of our expanding alternative fuels products range and has been developed by our in-house R&D team. We will continue to roll out more such innovative products and solution," said Sanjeev Kumar, Head – M&HCV, ALL.

