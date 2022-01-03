Ashok Leyland Dec. sales dip 2%

CHENNAI

03 January 2022 22:56 IST

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. has reported a 2% dip in total sales volume for December at 12,518 units compared to the year-earlier period, following a drop in light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales.

When computed separately, LCV sales, including exports, contracted 17% to 4,899 units while medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales rose 11% to 7,619 units, the company said in a statement.

The M&HCV segment was led by buses with an increase of 57% to 1,020 units and trucks by 6% to 6,599 units.

For the nine-month period ended December, total sales grew 41% to 79,607 units. LCV sales rose 21% and M&HCV 64%.