Ashok Leyland dealer ties up with Kenya Commercial Bank

The partnership targets individuals, small, medium-sized companies, and large commercial businesses for flexible financing of up to 95% of the vehicle cost, says Ameet Shroff, MD, Deluxe Trucks and Buses E.A.

Ashok Leyland Ltd.’s (ALL) authorised distributor in Kenya, Deluxe Trucks and Buses, has signed an agreement with Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) to jointly promote the commercial vehicle manufacturer’s brand.

“The partnership targets individuals, small, medium-sized companies, and large commercial businesses for flexible financing of up to 95% of the vehicle cost,” Ameet Shroff, MD, Deluxe Trucks and Buses E.A, said in a statement.

Owned by Simba Corp, Deluxe Trucks & Buses is the sole authorised distributor of ALL trucks and buses in Kenya. The vehicles are locally assembled at Associated Vehicle Assemblers (AVA) which is also owned by Simba Corp.

.Deluxe Trucks and Buses current network includes dealerships in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa and Thika

Meanwhile, ALL announced it has strengthened its AVTR portfolio by introducing 250HP, 6-cylinder 4 Valve engine with premium N Cabin in haulage, tractor and tipper segments.