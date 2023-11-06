ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Leyland commences delivery of ‘India’s first LNG-powered haulage truck’

November 06, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

By delivering the LNG powered truck, Ashok Leyland becomes the first Indian Original Equipment Manufacturer to unveil an in-house LNG engine compliant with BSVI Stage II emission standard.

Ashok Leyland said it had commenced delivery of India’s first batch of 12 LNG-powered haulage trucks – AVTR 1922 – to Mahanagar Gas in Hosur.

With this, Ashok Leyland becomes the first Indian original equipment manufacturer to unveil an in-house LNG engine compliant with BS-VI Stage II emission standard, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

The truck is built on the AVTR platform and shares a high degree of commonality with Ashok Leyland’s existing diesel truck range. “This ensures that our customers benefit from streamlined service and maintenance processes,” the company said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US