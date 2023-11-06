Ashok Leyland commences delivery of ‘India’s first LNG-powered haulage truck’

November 06, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland said it had commenced delivery of India’s first batch of 12 LNG-powered haulage trucks – AVTR 1922 – to Mahanagar Gas in Hosur.

With this, Ashok Leyland becomes the first Indian original equipment manufacturer to unveil an in-house LNG engine compliant with BS-VI Stage II emission standard, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

The truck is built on the AVTR platform and shares a high degree of commonality with Ashok Leyland’s existing diesel truck range. “This ensures that our customers benefit from streamlined service and maintenance processes,” the company said.