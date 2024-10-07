GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashok Leyland commences delivery of e-trucks, tractors

Published - October 07, 2024 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The electric vehicles were flagged off by Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal and Billion E-Mobility & ChargeZone Founder & CEO Kartikey Hariyani in the presence of representatives from Ashok Leyland, BillionE and ChargeZone.

Ashok Leyland commenced the delivery of electric trucks and electric tractors to the Billion Electric Mobility, a member of BillionE Group, at an estimated value of ₹150 crore.

BillionE has placed a large order of 180 EVs - BOSS electric truck and AVTR 55T electric tractor. The order is expected to be completed by Q4 of FY25. On Monday, Ashok Leyland delivered the first set of AVTR 55T electric tractor, BOSS 19T electric and BOSS 14T electric trucks.

“BOSS Electric is India’s first and only electric truck in the ICV range, and AVTR 55T electric tractor is the first 4x2 tractor to be commercially offered by an Indian CV manufacturer,” MD & CEO, Shenu Agarwal told the press..

The EVs are designed to provide advanced performance, safety and efficiency. The battery packs come with IP67 protection to safeguard against water and dust ingress.

The vehicles are equipped with Advanced Driver Assist Systems for enhanced safety. The vehicles also feature simultaneous dual-gun charging for faster recharging and are equipped with the widely used Common Charging Standard 2.

