Ashok Leyland bets on higher demand for spares, services

Chennai

12 June 2020 22:31 IST

‘Maintenance of existing fleet to offer revenue opportunity’

Commercial truck manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd (ALL) expects the demand for its products and services to pick up in the short term.

With pent-up demand due to the ongoing lockdown, the aftermarket division expects the demand for parts and services to bounce back owing to a large population of Ashok Leyland vehicles coming back into operation, it said in a regulatory filing related to the impact of COVID-19.

With demand for new vehicles expected to remain subdued in the short term, utilisation of existing fleets is set to be substantially higher than in the recent past, subsequently leading to higher demand for repairs and maintenance, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

The aftermarket division expects higher patronage for the online ordering platform and a shift in preference towards contact-less ordering and delivery process, it added. With the current level of debt and available line of credit, the company said it hoped it was sufficiently funded to meet all its financial commitments during the year.

As of March 2020, the company had net debt of ₹2,028 crore. Since then, it has tied up both long-term as well as short-term loans, which has helped improve its liquidity position.

“The management team is closely monitoring the liquidity position of the company to ensure that it is managed efficiently. The company has been meeting its commitments and maintains enough liquidity to take care of necessary obligations. Cash flow forecasts are prepared on a regular basis, which helps in ensuring efficient management of liquidity,” it said.

While the company expects the market conditions to remain volatile and challenging, it remains motivated to build a sustainable future over the long term. The company is prepared to focus its efforts on securing supplies, manufacturing and logistics for growth and invest in new opportunities amidst this crisis.

To consolidate and grow further its market position, the company recently launched its product under the Modular platform during the first week of June 2020.