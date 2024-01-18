ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Leyland bags orders for 1,225 Viking buses from Karnataka STUs

January 18, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ashok Leyland President M&HCV Sanjeev Kumar says that this repeat order is a clear indication of the trust his customers place in Ashok Leyland. These buses are to delivered by April. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ashok Leyland has bagged order for 1,225 fully built Viking buses from the Karnataka State Transport Undertakings (STUs) to be delivered by April 2024.

These buses shall adhere to AIS153 standards. It is packed with advanced features, including a powerful H-series 6-cylinder 147 kW (197 hp) engine, and OBD-II certification, said the country’s largest bus manufacturer in a statement.

“This repeat order is a clear indication of the trust our customers place in Ashok Leyland,” said Ashok Leyland President - M&HCV Sanjeev Kumar.

Ashok Leyland is the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world. It is the most preferred brand by Karnataka STUs, which has a fleet of over 11,680 operational buses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US