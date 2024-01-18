GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashok Leyland bags orders for 1,225 Viking buses from Karnataka STUs

January 18, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ashok Leyland President M&HCV Sanjeev Kumar says that this repeat order is a clear indication of the trust his customers place in Ashok Leyland. These buses are to delivered by April. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ashok Leyland has bagged order for 1,225 fully built Viking buses from the Karnataka State Transport Undertakings (STUs) to be delivered by April 2024.

These buses shall adhere to AIS153 standards. It is packed with advanced features, including a powerful H-series 6-cylinder 147 kW (197 hp) engine, and OBD-II certification, said the country’s largest bus manufacturer in a statement.

“This repeat order is a clear indication of the trust our customers place in Ashok Leyland,” said Ashok Leyland President - M&HCV Sanjeev Kumar.

Ashok Leyland is the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world. It is the most preferred brand by Karnataka STUs, which has a fleet of over 11,680 operational buses.

