Ashok Leyland bags order to supply 1,282 buses to Gujarat State RTC

September 29, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has bagged an order to supply 1,282 fully-built diesel buses to the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

It is one of the largest orders from a State Transport Undertaking for a single original equipment manufacturer, ALL said. Under the terms of the order, ALL would deliver 55-seater fully-assembled BS VI diesel buses in a phased manner.

“This latest order boosts our order book from State Transport Undertakings to an impressive tally of over 4,000 buses,” said Sanjeev Kumar, President - M&HCV. 

“These 11-metre fully-assembled diesel buses will feature our in-house developed iGen6 BS VI OBD II technology, adhering to the rigorous AIS 052 and AIS 153 CMVR bus body standards,” he added.

