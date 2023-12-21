Ashok Leyland bags order for 552 buses from TNSTC

December 21, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) for supply of 552 ultra-low entry (ULE) diesel non-AC buses for a total consideration of about ₹501 crore.

The project is funded by the German Development bank (KfW). The BS VI 12-metre ULE rear engine fully built buses for city operations would be delivered between April and July 2024, the country’s largest and globally fourth largest bus manufacturer said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland has been the most preferred brand of TNSTC, having more than 18,477 buses operational in its fleet.

The recent order represents a significant step forward, highlighting TNSTC’s enduring trust in Ashok Leyland’s exceptional products and services, ALL said.