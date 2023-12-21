GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashok Leyland bags order for 552 buses from TNSTC

December 21, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
 The BS VI diesel fuel type 12-meter ultra low entry rear engine fully built buses for city operations would be delivered between April and July 2024

Ashok Leyland has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) for supply of 552 ultra-low entry (ULE) diesel non-AC buses for a total consideration of about ₹501 crore.

The project is funded by the German Development bank (KfW). The BS VI 12-metre ULE rear engine fully built buses for city operations would be delivered between April and July 2024, the country’s largest and globally fourth largest bus manufacturer said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland has been the most preferred brand of TNSTC, having more than 18,477 buses operational in its fleet.

The recent order represents a significant step forward, highlighting TNSTC’s enduring trust in Ashok Leyland’s exceptional products and services, ALL said.

