ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Leyland arm bags 500 e-buses order from Chennai MTC

Published - October 24, 2024 04:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland’s subsidiaries Switch Mobility will supply the buses while OHM will operate and maintain them.

The Hindu Bureau

Ashok Leyland’s Switch EiV12 are powered by a robust 650V electric architecture and features IP67-rated batteries. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ashok Leyland (ALL) announced that its subsidiary OHM Global Mobility has bagged an order for 500 units of 12-m ultra-low floor electric buses from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

While 400 of these buses will be non-AC, 100 buses will be equipped with air conditioning.

With a range of over 200 kilometers per charge, these buses are ideal for Chennai’s long city routes, said the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

OHM is ALL’s is the electric mobility arm focused on Mobility-as-a-Service business, while Switch Mobility, another subsidiary of ALL, will supply Switch EiV12 model buses to OHM. The latter in turn will operate and maintain the buses over a period of 12 years, as per the contract awarded by MTC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are committed to driving the transition to electric mobility, and this partnership with MTC is a step forward in creating cleaner, more efficient transport systems. Switch already has over 950 vehicles in operation and with this order has a healthy order book of over 2,000 vehicles,” said Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal.

The Switch EiV12 is powered by a robust 650V electric architecture and features IP67-rated batteries. It is fully wheelchair accessible.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US