  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Portugal beats Uruguay 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

Ashok Leyland appoints Sanjay V. Jorapur as President, Head HR

November 29, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Chennai

PTI

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has appointed Sanjay V. Jorapur as its president and head-human resources, the city-headquartered company said on Tuesday.

Mr. Jorapur succeeds Amanpreet Singh, who would now move on to a senior role at the Hinduja Group in Mumbai.

"Sanjay joins a strong leadership team and brings close to three decades of rich experience to Ashok Leyland. People are foundational pillars for us to achieve our vision." Ashok Leyland executive chairman Dheeraj G. Hinduja said.

Mr. Sanjay will drive the 'People' agenda in line with contemporary global practices and steer the company's human resources strategy in the current transformational context, Mr. Hinduja said.

Mr. Jorapur has leadership level experience in technology, engineering and automation domains.

He earlier served HFCL Group as its president, group human resources, the company said in the statement.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.