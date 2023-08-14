Ashok Leyland acquires 100% of OHM Global Mobility, to infuse ₹300 cr.

August 14, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland board has approved the acquisition of 100% of Ohm Global Mobility Pvt. Ltd., (OHM) from OHM International Mobility Ltd. for a nominal consideration of ₹1 lakh.

As the company is yet to become operational, the consideration was nominal. With this move, OHM becomes a 100% subsidiary of ALL, ALL said in a statement.

Besides, ALL would also invest more than ₹300 crore as equity in OHM to operationalise the company. In addition, existing E-MaaS (electric-mobility-as-a-service) contracts will be transferred to OHM subject to approvals.

“E-Maas is gaining significance in India, and we feel that this is the right time for us to operationalise OHM India. E-Maas will be a strategy adopted by both the public sector and the private sector to enhance EV penetration,” said ALL Executive Chairman Dheeraj G. Hinduja.

The government is looking to strengthen the payment mechanism under E-Maas and there are several initiatives that the government is pursuing to enhance EV adoption. Given this backdrop, OHM will acquire significant importance and we are very positive on its prospects,” he said.

“E-MaaS has become an integral and important part of Indian Commercial EV landscape. Today, a significant part of the EV Bus market – especially State Transport Undertaking Orders – are routed under the E-MaaS mechanism and we needed to have a separate company for that,” said ALL MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal.

“Switch India will be supplying the EV Buses and Light Commercial Vehicles to OHM for it to deploy under the E-Maas contracts. OHM will become an important company in the EV portfolio of Ashok Leyland,” Mr. Agarwal said.

