HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashok Leyland acquires 100% of OHM Global Mobility, to infuse ₹300 cr.

‘Existing E-MaaS (electric-mobility-as-a-service) contracts will be transferred to OHM subject to approvals’

August 14, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
E-MaaS has become an integral and important part of Indian Commercial EV landscape. Today, a significant part of the EV Bus market – especially State Transport Undertaking Orders – are routed under the E-MaaS mechanism and we needed to have a separate company for that, said ALL MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal.

E-MaaS has become an integral and important part of Indian Commercial EV landscape. Today, a significant part of the EV Bus market – especially State Transport Undertaking Orders – are routed under the E-MaaS mechanism and we needed to have a separate company for that, said ALL MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal.

Ashok Leyland board has approved the acquisition of 100% of Ohm Global Mobility Pvt. Ltd., (OHM) from OHM International Mobility Ltd. for a nominal consideration of ₹1 lakh.

As the company is yet to become operational, the consideration was nominal. With this move, OHM becomes a 100% subsidiary of ALL, ALL said in a statement.

Besides, ALL would also invest more than ₹300 crore as equity in OHM to operationalise the company. In addition, existing E-MaaS (electric-mobility-as-a-service) contracts will be transferred to OHM subject to approvals.

“E-Maas is gaining significance in India, and we feel that this is the right time for us to operationalise OHM India. E-Maas will be a strategy adopted by both the public sector and the private sector to enhance EV penetration,” said ALL Executive Chairman Dheeraj G. Hinduja.

The government is looking to strengthen the payment mechanism under E-Maas and there are several initiatives that the government is pursuing to enhance EV adoption. Given this backdrop, OHM will acquire significant importance and we are very positive on its prospects,” he said.

“E-MaaS has become an integral and important part of Indian Commercial EV landscape. Today, a significant part of the EV Bus market – especially State Transport Undertaking Orders – are routed under the E-MaaS mechanism and we needed to have a separate company for that,” said ALL MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal.

“Switch India will be supplying the EV Buses and Light Commercial Vehicles to OHM for it to deploy under the E-Maas contracts. OHM will become an important company in the EV portfolio of Ashok Leyland,” Mr. Agarwal said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.