Ashok Leyland achieves 3 mn production milestone from Pantnagar unit

February 22, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ashok Leyland COO Ganesh Mani and MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal cutting the ribbon to announce the production rollout of three millionth vehicle.

Ashok Leyland on Thursday announced it had achieved the three-million production milestone of commercial vehicles from its Pantnagar manufacturing facility.

“Ashok Leyland has always been ahead of the curve and leading the CV industry in product technology and innovation,” said MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal said in a statement.

“The roll out of the 3 millionth vehicle from our factory validates the joint efforts made by our numerous teams including our supplier and technology partners. It also reinforces our commitment to provide top-quality products and services tailored to meet the emerging demands of commercial mobility,” said COO Ganesh Mani.

Since inception, we have achieved production roll-out of three millionth vehicle, Mr. Mani added.

In 2008, the company achieved one millionth roll-out and two million in 2018.

