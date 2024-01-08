ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Leyland 2023 CV sales surpass pre-COVID volumes

January 08, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

In CY21, the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer had sold 1.81 lakh CVs

The Hindu Bureau

The momentum generated in 2023 sets a solid foundation for a future where ALL will continue to lead the way in the commercial vehicle industry, said Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal

Ashok Leyland has clocked the highest sales volume of 1.98 lakh commercial vehicles in CY23, surpassing the previous high of 1.97 lakh achieved in the pre-COVID period of CY18.

In CY21, the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer had sold 1.81 lakh CVs.

“The record sale in CY23 is propelled by a convergence of key factors such as economic growth in key sectors, which has created a huge demand for our products,” said MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, ALL has been in the forefront, offering a wide range of products in the heavy and light vehicle segment supported by pan India dealers network. Further, ALL had introduced several customer centric initiatives like AL Care to support the complete ecosystem of the customer.

“Looking ahead, we are poised for even greater success as we continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, sustainable operating practices, and customer-centric market initiatives to drive the next phase of growth for Ashok Leyland,” he said.

Mr. Agarwal said the momentum generated in 2023 sets a solid foundation for a future where ALL will continue to lead the way in the commercial vehicle industry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

business (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US