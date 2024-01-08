Ashok Leyland 2023 CV sales surpass pre-COVID volumes

January 08, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland has clocked the highest sales volume of 1.98 lakh commercial vehicles in CY23, surpassing the previous high of 1.97 lakh achieved in the pre-COVID period of CY18.

In CY21, the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer had sold 1.81 lakh CVs.

“The record sale in CY23 is propelled by a convergence of key factors such as economic growth in key sectors, which has created a huge demand for our products,” said MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal.

According to him, ALL has been in the forefront, offering a wide range of products in the heavy and light vehicle segment supported by pan India dealers network. Further, ALL had introduced several customer centric initiatives like AL Care to support the complete ecosystem of the customer.

“Looking ahead, we are poised for even greater success as we continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, sustainable operating practices, and customer-centric market initiatives to drive the next phase of growth for Ashok Leyland,” he said.

Mr. Agarwal said the momentum generated in 2023 sets a solid foundation for a future where ALL will continue to lead the way in the commercial vehicle industry.