Ascendas India Trust makes first investment in industrial segment

It has signed pact to acquire Casa Grande- Phase I facility at Mahindra World City

It has signed pact to acquire Casa Grande- Phase I facility at Mahindra World City

Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Limited in its capacity as Trustee-Manager of Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) has announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the proposed acquisition of Casa Grande – Phase I, a 0.42 million square feet industrial facility at Mahindra World City, Chennai.

This is pursuant to the forward purchase arrangement with the shareholders of Chengalpattu Logistics Parks Private Limited (CLPPL, and the shareholders of CLLPL, the vendors), as announced on March 5. 2021. The agreements for the acquisition have been executed with the vendors to acquire all of the issued share capital in the CLPPL, which owns Casa Grande – Phase I, for a consideration of ₹2,120 million. The facility is fully leased to a leading international electronics contract manufacturer.

Casa Grande – Phase I is the first of the industrial facilities covered in the March 2021 forward purchase agreement with the vendors. a-iTrust has the option to fund the development of Casa Grande – Phase II, comprising two industrial facilities with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 0.31 million square feet.

Sanjeev Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of the Trustee-Manager said, “The acquisition of Casa Grande – Phase I marks a-iTrust’s first investment in the industrial segment. This is a high-tech asset focused on assembly of cellphone products and components.”