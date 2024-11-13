ADVERTISEMENT

Arvinder Singh Sahney is new chairman of Indian Oil 

Published - November 13, 2024 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Arvinder Singh Sahney | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Arvinder Singh Sahney has been appointed as Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation from November 13.

Prior to the appointment, he was petrochemical vertical head of the national oil marketing company. Mr. Sahney has over three decades of expertise in the refinery and petrochemical sector. He takes over from director (marketing) V.Satish Kumar, who was holding additional charge as Chairman after the completion of tenure of S.M. Vaidya.

A chemical engineer, the 54-year old Sahney has extensive experience from working at five of Indian Oil’s nine refineries. He was instrumental in commissioning and optimising key refinery units, including the 15 MMTPA Paradip refinery, the State-owned fuel retailer said in a filing.

As head of the petrochemical vertical, he was instrumental in the conceptualisation of various petrochemical projects, including the upcoming mega petrochemical complex at Paradip. Mr. Sahney also chairs Terra Clean, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on sustainable solutions and is a Director at IndOil Montney, Canada, it said.

