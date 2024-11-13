 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arvinder Singh Sahney is new chairman of Indian Oil 

Published - November 13, 2024 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Arvinder Singh Sahney

Arvinder Singh Sahney | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Arvinder Singh Sahney has been appointed as Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation from November 13.

Prior to the appointment, he was petrochemical vertical head of the national oil marketing company. Mr. Sahney has over three decades of expertise in the refinery and petrochemical sector. He takes over from director (marketing) V.Satish Kumar, who was holding additional charge as Chairman after the completion of tenure of S.M. Vaidya.

A chemical engineer, the 54-year old Sahney has extensive experience from working at five of Indian Oil’s nine refineries. He was instrumental in commissioning and optimising key refinery units, including the 15 MMTPA Paradip refinery, the State-owned fuel retailer said in a filing.

As head of the petrochemical vertical, he was instrumental in the conceptualisation of various petrochemical projects, including the upcoming mega petrochemical complex at Paradip. Mr. Sahney also chairs Terra Clean, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on sustainable solutions and is a Director at IndOil Montney, Canada, it said.

Published - November 13, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.