Arvind Mafatlal Group eyes large presence in Ed-Tech space

The 118-year-old Arvind Mafatlal Group has chalked out plans to significantly grow group entity Uniform Junction which provides education products and services to about 500 schools in India.

To broad-base its offerings, Uniform Junction, which calls itself a curated marketplace for K12 learning, has entered into a tie-up with U.S.-based TinkRworks, which offers STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics] education in several markets. The objective is to bring global standards to problem-solving, coding, and STEM subjects and help schools adapt to the framework laid out by the New Education Policy (NEP) through a single platform.

“We are currently engaged with over 100 Ed-Tech partners (and growing) with over 30 in various stages of integration,” said Ameet Zaveri, CEO, Uniform Junction.

“NEP is set to become the mainstay of education in India. It is the blueprint for a new kind of learning that will equip students, teachers, and learners with the STEM arsenal to solve complex problems and enhance decision-making,” he said.

“TinkRworks, an innovator in EdTech, will help us in enhancing students’ problem-solving capabilities through a combination of curriculum, hands-on kits, coding environment, and the learning platform,” he added.

Mr. Zaveri said his firm would expand its reach to 5,000 schools in 18 months. “In the next three years we plan to grow significantly. We will be a long-term player in this space and will forge many more international partnerships in the future,” he added.

Anu Mahajan, CEO & Co-founder, TinkRworks said, “Though we have been contacted by several Indian EdTech companies for partnership opportunities, without hesitancy, we have elected to forge an exclusive partnership with Uniform Junction given the unparalleled vision, focus, and approach they are taking in this space.”

“This partnership will not only enhance the learning opportunities for schools but also encourage diverse thinking and idea generation across the industry. We are dedicated to solving some of the biggest challenges facing educators, administrators, and learners wherever they are in the learning journey. India is at the center of our vision to bring STEM education to students at an early age,” he added.