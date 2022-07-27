Business

Arun Nanda retires from Mahindra Lifespace

Special Correspondent Mumbai July 27, 2022 22:03 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 22:03 IST

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., a Mahindra Group company, has announced the retirement of Arun Nanda from the Board and as chairman. He will be succeeded by Ameet Hariani, an advocate, who has been an Independent Director on the Board since 2017.  However, he will continue as the chairman of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (I) Ltd., and Holiday Club Resorts Oy., Finland, and as a Director of Mahindra Holdings Ltd.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...