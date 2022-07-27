Arun Nanda retires from Mahindra Lifespace
Board member Ameet Hariani to replace Mr. Nanda
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., a Mahindra Group company, has announced the retirement of Arun Nanda from the Board and as chairman. He will be succeeded by Ameet Hariani, an advocate, who has been an Independent Director on the Board since 2017. However, he will continue as the chairman of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (I) Ltd., and Holiday Club Resorts Oy., Finland, and as a Director of Mahindra Holdings Ltd.
