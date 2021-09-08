BusinessMumbai 08 September 2021 22:59 IST
Arun Kumar Singh takes charge as BPCL CMD
Updated: 08 September 2021 22:59 IST
Arun Kumar Singh took charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director of BPCL on Tuesday. He has been with the company, leading several divisions in the past. In a statement, the country’s second-largest fuel marketing company said Mr. Singh has more than 36 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta has been elevated as Director (Finance), BPCL said.
