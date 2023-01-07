Zaggle ties up with Perfios to address digitising demand of customers

January 07, 2023 04:04 am | Updated January 06, 2023 11:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

Zaggle, a SaaS FinTech company which is into spend management, has announced collaboration with Perfios, a provider of real-time analysis and decisioning solutions, to address the digitising demand of its corporates, SMEs, and individual consumers.

The company said it would expand into credit card issuance business leveraging Perfios Credit Gateway (PCG) platform.

“This strategic partnership will ensure a safe and secure consent-based framework to Zaggle’s customers. Perfios Credit Gateway (PCG) will facilitate onboarding and lifecycle management of for Zaggle’s customers. The platform covers the complete lifecycle to digitally verify, underwrite and conduct customer KYC,” Zaggle said in a statement.

“For Zaggle, PCG will support card issuance across all leading networks in the country and will also support lending products across channels,” it added.

Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi, MD & CEO, Zaggle said, “This collaboration with Perfios will help us build a highly scalable and credit card business that will further add to our existing portfolio of SaaS fintech products that currently cater to corporates and SME clients. We believe that the partnership will enable secure and seamless processes leading to customer delight and faster decisions.”

“Zaggle will leverage its spend management software and experience in managing large-scale cards business to provide credit card propositions to its B2B and B2B2C consumers,” he added.

“We are excited to partner with Zaggle. Perfios has been in the Indian SaaS based community empowering the digital onboarding and credit issuance platform that Zaggle aims to build,” said Ramgopal Subramani, CSO and founding team member, Perfios.