Aroma Agrotech eyes 8% annual revenue growth

January 16, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Rice exporter Aroma Agrotech is aiming 8 % - 10 % growth every year in revenue for the next three years.

The company, which exports rice under Aroma brand and sells under the AAT brand in the domestic market, is looking at ₹ 1,000 crore turnover this financial year, said Anil Garg, its Chairman and Manging Director.

It will add eight tonnes an hour milling capacity in two to three months to the existing capacity of 32 tonnes an hour now.

Exports of basmati rice is not affected by the government restrictions as it has revised the value of shipments that will be restricted to $ 950 per tonne and the domestic market demand is also growing, he said.

