Arkade Developers buys 3 acre land for ₹104 crore

September 29, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Arkade Developers Ltd. said it has bought three-acres industrial land in Bhandup for ₹104 crore.

Amit Jain CMD, Arkade Developers in a statement said, “We are looking forward to launch exclusive mixed-use project offering 2 & 3 BHKs in eastern region of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This acquisition is in line with our strategy of acquiring projects in Eastern region of MMR.”

The company has recently filled a Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI to raise up to ₹430 crore via an initial public offering of its equity shares.

