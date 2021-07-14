Area under sugarcane cultivation rises a tad

‘Sugar output likely at 309 lakh tonne’

Area under sugarcane is expected to be almost 54.55 lakh hectare in 2021-2022 sugar season (October to September) or 3% higher than the current season’s area, according to the Indian Sugar Mills’ Association (ISMA).

Uttar Pradesh is estimated to have a sugarcane area of 23.12 lakh hectare against 23.07 lakh hectares in 2020-2021 season. Maharashtra’s cane area has risen by about 11% to 12.75 lakh hectare. The area in Karnataka is 5.22 lakh hectare against 5.01 lakh hectare.

Sugar production so far during the current sugar season, that ends in September, is 307 lakh tonne. Another two lakh tonne is expected to be produced during the special season in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, taking the total production for the current sugar year to 309 lakh tonne. After accounting for a reduction in sugar production on account of diversion of cane juice and B-molasses to ethanol, ISMA estimates production in 2021-2022 season at about 310 lakh tonne.

With domestic sales of 260 lakh tonne and exports of 70 lakh tonne during the current season, the opening stocks as on October 1, 2021, is likely to be about 87 lakh tonne, it said.