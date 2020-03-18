Aramco holds talks with govt. on land for refinery

The Saudi Aramco-led consortium is in talks with the government for the allotment of land for the proposed ₹4 lakh crore mega refinery and petrochemicals complex in Maharashtra.

The development of the project will be stuck if the government is unable to allot the land in the next few months, warned a member of the consortium.

Confirming the development, a director of the consortium-member told The Hindu, “We are engaging with the new government on land allotment. They (government) have offered an alternative site at Roha in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

“People in Ratnagiri also want us to come back. Land is not a constraining factor as of now. However, if we don’t see a clarity on the issue in the next few months, development of the project will be stuck.”

Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company hold 50% stake in the project with the rest is held by IOCL, HPCL and BPCL

IOCL holds 25% stake in the project while HPCL and BPCL hold 12.5% stake each.

“The ball is in government’s court on land allotment. We are going ahead with refinery configuration, allied infrastructures to be set up,” said another partner of the consortium.

Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Company Ltd (RRPCL) has been set up to execute the world’s largest integrated refinery- cum-petrochemicals complex. RRPCL has mandated U.S.-based consultant Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. to draw up the configuration of the refinery project..