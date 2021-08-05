Aptus to hit capital markets on August 10

CHENNAI

05 August 2021 21:10 IST

City-based retail-focused housing finance company Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. will be entering the capital market on August 10. to augment its augmenting tier 1 capital requirements.

The shares are being offered in the price band of ₹346 to ₹353 per equity share, it said in a statement.

The offer comprises fresh issue of 1.42 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to 6.45 crore equity shares by some existing shareholders.

