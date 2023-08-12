HamberMenu
APSEZ appoints new auditor following Deloitte’s exit

August 12, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Workers wait for a cargo ship to beach at Mundra Port, operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, in Gujarat. File.

Workers wait for a cargo ship to beach at Mundra Port, operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, in Gujarat. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

 

The audit committee of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. (APSEZ) has announced the appointment of MSKA & Associates Chartered Accountants, an independent member firm of BDO International, as its auditor. This follows the exit of Deloitte.

Since May 2017, Deloitte had been the company’s statutory auditor. In July 2022, it was reappointed for another term of five years.

In a recent meeting with the APSEZ management, Deloitte had indicated a lack of a wider audit role as auditors of other listed Adani portfolio companies, APSEZ said in a statement. “The audit committee was of the view that the grounds advanced by Deloitte for resignation as statutory auditor were not convincing or sufficient to warrant such a move,” APSEZ said. 

“It was also conveyed that it is not within the remit of the APSEZ and its board to recommend group-wide appointments as other listed Adani portfolio companies are completely independent, with separate boards, executive teams and minority shareholders,” it added. 

Following this, Deloitte was not willing to continue as APSEZ’s statutory auditor and, therefore, it was agreed to amicably end the client-auditor contractual relationship between APSEZ and Deloitte, it further said. 

“It is important to mention that in response to a query by the audit committee, Deloitte confirmed that they have received all the APSEZ information from the management of the company,” APSEZ further said in the statement.

