AppViewX to expand India operations

AppViewX, a U.S. headquartered company that has offices in Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Chennai, plans to expand its operations in India.

Anand Purushothaman, founder and chief technology officer, AppViewX, told the media here on Tuesday that the company currently employed 300 people of which almost 200 were in Coimbatore. It plans to double the employee strength in two years, especially for its India operations. It is “betting on the strong technology talent pool in the country, aiming to double its current headcount to over 600 in the next two years.”

AppViewX, which is a low-code network automation technology, received $30 million funding from Brighton Park Capital last year. “We want to increase the field teams worldwide. We want to be present in every State in the U.S. and in Europe,” he said.

The company registered 100 % year-on-year growth in revenue for the last three years and expects the same growth for the next three years, he said.