Apprentice hiring set to increase, says report

Apprentice hiring is seeing a positive sentiment across sectors and regions despite the pandemic, according to an Apprentice Outlook Report. Thereport carries insights into employer sentiment about apprentice hiring for the second half of CY2020, as per a statement. The analysis is based on the historical data of apprentice hiring and findings from a survey of 600 employers across 18 sectors and 14 cities.

At 33%, the Apprenticeship Outlook for the half-year fares substantially better than the overall ‘Intent to Hire’ (a measure of overall job creation in the country), which stands at 18 percent. Some 46% of employers are keener to increase their apprentice pool during the July to December, 2020 period.

Although hiring sentiments saw a sharp decline during the pandemic, sectors such as Healthcare (42%), Manufacturing (40%), Retail (38%) and Ecommerce (38%) foresee higher Net Apprenticeship Outlook Index (NAO), thanks to workforce optimisation by employers. While Ahmedabad (42%) recorded the highest NAO among all cities, Nagpur recorded the lowest NAO of 11%.

