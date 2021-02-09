Apple supplier Wistron says looking to re-start violence-hit Karnataka factory

Apple Inc’s contract manufacturer Wistron said on Tuesday it was looking to restart operations at its factory in Karnataka which was shut late last year after workers went on a rampage at the site.
Wistron was working hard to raise standards and fix issues at the plant in Kolar district, the Taiwanese company said in a statement.
“We are looking forward to restarting our operations and welcoming back team members and we thank them for their patience and support as we worked through corrective actions,” Wistron said.
Wistron did not give a timeline for the re-opening of the plant but three government officials in India said the company could begin operations at the Narasapura factory as early as next week. The officials declined to be named as the matter is not public.
Contract workers angry over unpaid wages destroyed property,gear and iPhones on December 12, causing millions of dollars in losses to Wistron and forcing it to shut the plant.
Apple put Wistron on probation after its audit of the plant found violations of ‘Supplier Code of Conduct’.
On Tuesday, Wistron said it had paid all its workers and brought in new hiring and payroll systems.
“We will be delivering enhanced training programs for all workers, and have put in a place a new system for workers to get information and raise any concerns they may have, anonymously,” it added.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath