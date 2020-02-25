Apple reopens 29 stores in China for limited hours

Apple has started reopening its retail stores in China and according to the company’s regional Chinese website, 29 out of 42 stores were open for business on Monday, though under limited hours.

Apple Seven Treasures in Qibao is open from 11 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. until March 1, while other outlets like Apple Hong Kong Plaza, will adhere to the restricted schedule until further notice, Appleinsider reported on Tuesday.

Due to an ‘abundance of caution’ as the coronavirus threat loomed, Apple closed all retail stores, corporate offices and contact centres in Mainland China.

Last week, Apple warned that coronavirus outbreak will affect its business in the January-March quarter as worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained.

In an investor update late Monday, the tech giant said it no longer expects to meet the revenue guidance it provided last month for the upcoming quarter.

“While our iPhone manufacturing partner sites are located outside the Hubei province -- and while all of these facilities have reopened -- they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated,” said the company.

“All of our stores in China and many of our partner stores have been closed,” it added.

The tech giant closed all 42 retail stores in the country from February 1 based on the latest advice from leading health experts.

“We are gradually reopening our retail stores and will continue to do so as steadily and safely as we can. Our corporate offices and contact centers in China are open, and our online stores have remained open throughout,” Apple informed.

According to Apple, outside of China, customer demand across its product and service categories has been strong to date.