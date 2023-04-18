ADVERTISEMENT

Apple opens its first India retail store at BKC, Mumbai

April 18, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mumbai, Apr 18 (ANI): Apple CEO Tim Cook waves to the crowd during the opening of Apple's first retail store in India, at Bandra-Kurla Complex, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Apple Inc., which has been operating for more than 25 years in India on Tuesday opened Apple BKC, its first retail store in the country at Jio Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai in a significant move to solidify its base in this part of the world.

Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the gate of the store and personally received customers and was even seen posing for selfies. A large number of customers had lined up in queue since early morning to visit and buy Apple products from the store which opened at 11 am.

“Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions,” the company said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, “Mumbai Rising,” running from Tuesday, April 18 through the summer.

These free sessions featuring Apple products and services will offer hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture, the company said.

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations, it said.

The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100% renewable energy.

Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store.

The store features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages and can cater to customers from around the world, helping them learn about Apple products, the company added.

The second store Apple Saket in Delhi will open on April 20, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US