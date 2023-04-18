Apple opens its first India retail store at BKC, Mumbai

April 18, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

Apple Inc., which has been operating for more than 25 years in India on Tuesday opened Apple BKC, its first retail store in the country at Jio Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai in a significant move to solidify its base in this part of the world.

Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the gate of the store and personally received customers and was even seen posing for selfies. A large number of customers had lined up in queue since early morning to visit and buy Apple products from the store which opened at 11 am.

“Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions,” the company said in a statement.

Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, “Mumbai Rising,” running from Tuesday, April 18 through the summer.

These free sessions featuring Apple products and services will offer hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture, the company said.

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations, it said.

The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100% renewable energy.

Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store.

The store features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages and can cater to customers from around the world, helping them learn about Apple products, the company added.

The second store Apple Saket in Delhi will open on April 20, 2023.