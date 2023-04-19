Apple CEO meets PM Modi, commits to growth and investment

April 19, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on April 19 committed to growth and investment across India in meeting with the country’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.

Mr. Cook is on a visit to India this week and inaugurated the iPhone maker’s first retail store in the country on April 18 in Mumbai. Apple will also open a retail store in New Delhi on April 20.

“We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country,” Mr. Cook wrote on Twitter and shared a picture of him shaking hands with Modi.

In response, the Indian PM tweeted that it was an “absolute delight” to meet Mr. Cook.

“Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Cook’s visit to India underscores Apple’s growing ambitions for the country, where despite having just a 3% market share the company has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers, and also boosting its exports.