ADVERTISEMENT

Apparel exports grows 12% in August to more than $1.2 bn

Published - September 19, 2024 09:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Apparel exports registered 11.9% growth in August to $1,268.2 million compared with $1,133.5 million last August. Ready-made garment exports have been growing since May. Between April and August, exports were 7.1% higher this year as against April-August, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In rupee terms, exports were 13.4% higher last month compared with last August and 8.7% more in April-August FY25 compared with the corresponding period in FY24.

K.M. Subramanian, president, Tiruppur Exporters Association said most of the knitwear factories were operating to full capacity and there were enquiries from overseas buyers who were looking for multiple sourcing destinations. If orders moved from Bangladesh to India, the garment units would start investing for additional capacities, he said.

Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), said in a press statement that exports to Japan, Korea, Australia, Mauritius and Norway grew 7.7%, 16.8%, 12.5%, 6.6% and 17.3% respectively in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According Sudhir Sekhri, chairman AEPC, long-term policy support for garment exports, will provide stability and propel garment exports from India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US