Apparel exports grew 17.3% in September 

Published - October 16, 2024 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Readymade garment (RMG) exports grew 17.30% last month compared with the same period last year, as per data shared by AEPC.

From April to September, garment exports were 8.61% higher than April-September 2023, in dollar terms.

The growth will continue in the coming months, resulting in 15%-20% higher exports in 2024-2025 compared with FY 24. International buyers are recognising Indian products and sourcing more from India now, said A. Sakthivel, southern region in-charge of the AEPC. 

Sudhir Sekhri, chairman AEPC, said in a statement, “India’s RMG exports have outshined despite the global slowdown and continued inflationary pressure. Even the major exporting countries witnessed a showdown in the RMG export growth.”

The AEPC will conduct roadshows in Spain and New York this month, which will position India as a global hub for textiles, he added.

According to Mithileshwar Thakur, secretary general of AEPC, Indian RMG exports have registered double digit growth for the last few months despite geo political challenges and supply chain disruptions. This is because India is seen as a preferred sourcing destination, he said.

